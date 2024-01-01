Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SOLID!! </p>

2006 Ford Taurus

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Ford Taurus

Watch This Vehicle
12050248

2006 Ford Taurus

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1735410241
  2. 1735410247
  3. 1735410256
  4. 1735410262
  5. 1735410267
  6. 1735410271
  7. 1735410274
  8. 1735410278
  9. 1735410283
  10. 1735410285
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP53U66A116295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLID!! 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Fixed Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2006 Nissan Xterra for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Nissan Xterra 380,000 KM $3,450 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Taurus for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Ford Taurus 145,000 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 300 for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Chrysler 300 325,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Taurus