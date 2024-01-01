$3,950+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Taurus
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP53U66A116295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLID!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Fixed Bench Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
