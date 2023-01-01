$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Porsche Cayenne
S
Location
White Rock Sports & Imports
3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9630532
- Stock #: P1425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WAS $13900 ON SALE FOR $12900 / 2006 PORSCHE CAYENNE S / 4.5L ENGINE / ONLY 103000 KML / LOCAL BC OWNER / GRAY WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR / AUTOMATIC TRANS / HEATEDSEATS AND STEERING WHEEL / NEW TIRES / BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS / LOCAL OWNER / SERVICE RECORDS / COMES WITH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY / FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS GORGEOUS CAYENNE / PHONE BART @ 604 536 4533 TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING . DOC FEE ONLY $ 195.00
DEALER D 7663
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.