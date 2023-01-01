Menu
2006 Porsche Cayenne

103,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Sports & Imports

2006 Porsche Cayenne

2006 Porsche Cayenne

S

2006 Porsche Cayenne

S

Location

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

103,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630532
  • Stock #: P1425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WAS $13900 ON SALE FOR $12900 / 2006 PORSCHE CAYENNE S / 4.5L ENGINE / ONLY 103000 KML / LOCAL BC OWNER /  GRAY WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR / AUTOMATIC TRANS / HEATEDSEATS AND STEERING WHEEL / NEW TIRES /  BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS /  LOCAL OWNER / SERVICE RECORDS / COMES WITH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY / FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS GORGEOUS CAYENNE / PHONE BART @ 604 536 4533 TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING . DOC FEE ONLY $ 195.00

DEALER D 7663

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

White Rock Sports & Imports

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6
