$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-536-4533
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350
4 MATIC + DOC FEE ONLY $ 195
Location
White Rock Sports & Imports
3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10103250
- Stock #: P1446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MECEDES GLK 350 / SILVER WITH BLACK INTERIOR / 149000 KM / 4MATIC / AUTO TRANSMISSION / V6 ENGINE 3.5L / GPS AND REAR BACK UP CAMERA / NEW BRAKES AND TIRES / ELC HEATED SEATS / GLASS DUAL SUNROOF / SPLIT REAR SEATS / STEERING WHEEL CONTROLES / FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS GORGEOUS GLK PHONE BART @ 604 536 4533 OR 778 998 4533 TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING . COMES WITH WARRANTY . DEALER D7663.
Vehicle Features
