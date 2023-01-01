Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Sports & Imports

604-536-4533

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4 MATIC + DOC FEE ONLY $ 195

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4 MATIC + DOC FEE ONLY $ 195

Location

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-4533

  1. 1687562211
  2. 1687562211
  3. 1687562211
  4. 1687562211
  5. 1687562211
  6. 1687562212
  7. 1687562210
  8. 1687562211
  9. 1687562210
  10. 1687562211
  11. 1687562561
  12. 1687562561
  13. 1687562561
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103250
  • Stock #: P1446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MECEDES GLK 350 / SILVER WITH BLACK INTERIOR / 149000 KM / 4MATIC / AUTO TRANSMISSION / V6 ENGINE 3.5L / GPS AND REAR BACK UP CAMERA / NEW BRAKES AND TIRES / ELC HEATED SEATS / GLASS DUAL SUNROOF / SPLIT REAR SEATS / STEERING WHEEL CONTROLES / FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS GORGEOUS GLK PHONE BART @ 604 536 4533 OR 778 998 4533 TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING . COMES WITH WARRANTY . DEALER D7663.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Sports & Imports

2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 149,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 89,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz S...
 127,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Sports & Imports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Sports & Imports

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

Call Dealer

604-536-XXXX

(click to show)

604-536-4533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory