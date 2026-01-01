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<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only! <br>For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!<br>Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle
14012769

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

1-778-385-0572

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBUF22X17B067158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! 
For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!
Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

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1-778-385-XXXX

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1-778-385-0572

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$9,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class