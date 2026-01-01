$9,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
3.0L BlueTEC
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
3.0L BlueTEC
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBUF22X17B067158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only!
For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!
Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Fraser Auto Sales
13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
$9,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class