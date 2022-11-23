$3,950+ tax & licensing
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2009 Chevrolet Aveo
4dr Sdn Ls
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
209,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9328516
- Stock #: R804
- VIN: KL1TV55E39B355236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
