2009 Chevrolet Aveo

209,000 KM

Details Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

4dr Sdn Ls

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

4dr Sdn Ls

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328516
  • Stock #: R804
  • VIN: KL1TV55E39B355236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

