2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

89,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Sports & Imports

604-536-4533

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4 MATIC DOC FEE ONLY $ 195.00

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4 MATIC DOC FEE ONLY $ 195.00

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-4533

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: P1445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Sports & Imports

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

