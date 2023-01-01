$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350
4 MATIC DOC FEE ONLY $ 195.00
89,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: P1445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Security
Automatic High Beams
