$4,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chrysler 200
2012 Chrysler 200
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CCBAB2CN186541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE CAR!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
2006 Nissan Xterra 380,000 KM $3,450 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Taurus 145,000 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 325,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-543-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2012 Chrysler 200