Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

255,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1728433158
  2. 1728433160
  3. 1728433162
  4. 1728433164
  5. 1728433166
  6. 1728433168
  7. 1728433170
  8. 1728433173
  9. 1728433176
  10. 1728433178
  11. 1728433181
  12. 1728433182
  13. 1728433184
  14. 1728433186
  15. 1728433191
  16. 1728433193
  17. 1728433197
  18. 1728433203
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWLX7AJ5DM370143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring CVT 97,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT 53,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE 255,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta