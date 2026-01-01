Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE <br>DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 <br>HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9</p>

2019 Nissan Frontier

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14074242

2019 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

  1. 1778362131704
  2. 1778362132150
  3. 1778362132569
  4. 1778362132973
  5. 1778362133457
  6. 1778362133902
  7. 1778362134326
  8. 1778362134723
  9. 1778362135132
  10. 1778362135546
  11. 1778362135968
  12. 1778362136380
  13. 1778362136776
  14. 1778362137180
  15. 1778362137573
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
74,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0EV9KN737245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech IVT 74,000 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box 70,000 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 79,000 KM SOLD

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Nissan Frontier