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Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA transaction levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2014 Toyota Prius

183,191 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Watch This Vehicle
14536041

2014 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14536041
  2. 14536041
  3. 14536041
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,191KM
VIN JTDKN3DU7E1815693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T10463
  • Mileage 183,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA transaction levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2014 Toyota Prius 5DR HB for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Toyota Prius 5DR HB 183,191 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2014 Toyota Prius