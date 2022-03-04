2015 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $23,800 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8640419

8640419 Stock #: 6646

6646 VIN: JF2SJHTCXFH836646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

