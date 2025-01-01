Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2015 Subaru Outback

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 3.6R W/TOURING PKG

Watch This Vehicle
12142410

2015 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 3.6R W/TOURING PKG

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1738284778
  2. 1738284780
  3. 1738284782
  4. 1738284784
  5. 1738284786
  6. 1738284789
  7. 1738284791
  8. 1738284794
  9. 1738284796
  10. 1738284798
  11. 1738284800
  12. 1738284801
  13. 1738284803
  14. 1738284805
  15. 1738284806
  16. 1738284808
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSFDC1F3203945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2020 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128" SLE 44,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited CVT 42,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71 63,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback