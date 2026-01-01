$17,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Subaru Outback
3.6R w/Limited Pkg
2015 Subaru Outback
3.6R w/Limited Pkg
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
87,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4s4bsfnc3f3244480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Call Dealer
604-727-XXXX(click to show)
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2015 Subaru Outback