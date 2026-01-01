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<p dir=ltr>PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE </p><p dir=ltr>DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 </p><p dir=ltr>HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9</p><p> </p>

2015 Subaru Outback

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14459194

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited Pkg

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4s4bsfnc3f3244480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 

DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 

HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

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604-727-XXXX

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604-727-9298

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$17,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2015 Subaru Outback