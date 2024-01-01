$17,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GPACC8FH244108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Auto Sales
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 105,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North 65,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 81,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Email Highway Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-727-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek