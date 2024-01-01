Menu
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

105,000 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPACC8FH244108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 105,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek