<p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695</p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9</p>

2019 Subaru Forester

52,000 KM

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEGC9KH512975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

