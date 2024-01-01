2016 Mazda CX-5

Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! LOW KMS!! Options include: Power sunroof, Blind spot monitoring, Fog lights, Heated seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2016 Mazda CX5 GS is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used CX5 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

125,038 KM

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

125,038KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4CY7G0875970

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6016
  • Mileage 125,038 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Home Link System
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

2016 Mazda CX-5