2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Bus
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 105,327 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 12 Passenger Van is a vehicle that stands out for a variety of reasons, especially for those seeking a reliable, spacious, and efficient passenger van. Here are the key highlights:1. Engine and Performance
- Powerful Diesel Engine: The 3.0L V6 BlueTEC Intercooled Turbo Diesel engine offers robust performance with 188 horsepower and substantial torque, ensuring the van can handle full loads and challenging driving conditions with ease.
- Efficiency: Diesel engines are known for their fuel efficiency, and the BlueTEC technology helps reduce emissions while maintaining excellent fuel economy, making it a cost-effective option for long-term use.
- Smooth Transmission: The 5-speed automatic transmission provides smooth and reliable gear changes, contributing to a comfortable driving experience even on long trips.
- Spacious Interior: With seating for up to 12 passengers, the Sprinter 2500 is ideal for large groups, whether for business, travel, or shuttle services. The spacious cabin ensures passengers have ample room to sit comfortably.
- Comfort Features: The van includes features designed for passenger comfort, such as air conditioning for all rows, comfortable seating, and large windows for good visibility and natural light.
- Mercedes-Benz Engineering: Known for their high standards, Mercedes-Benz has built the Sprinter 2500 with quality materials and superior craftsmanship. This ensures longevity and reliability, critical for commercial use.
- Durability: The van is built to withstand heavy use, making it a dependable choice for businesses that need a robust vehicle capable of handling daily wear and tear.
- Advanced Safety Features: The 2016 Sprinter 2500 comes equipped with a range of safety features, including adaptive ESP (Electronic Stability Program), which helps maintain control by adjusting engine output and braking forces during critical driving situations.
- Airbags and Assistance Systems: Front airbags, as well as optional side airbags and various assistance systems (like lane-keeping assist and collision prevention assist), provide enhanced safety for both driver and passengers.
- Flexible Interior Configurations: The van’s interior can be configured in various ways to suit different needs, whether for passengers, cargo, or a combination of both. This makes it a versatile choice for different business and personal uses.
- Easy Entry and Exit: Wide doors and a low step-in height make it easy for passengers to enter and exit the van, which is particularly beneficial for shuttle services and transporting elderly or disabled passengers.
- Modern Infotainment: The 2016 model includes a user-friendly infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and audio controls, ensuring drivers and passengers stay connected and entertained.
- Convenience Features: Power windows, keyless entry, and ample storage options enhance the overall convenience and usability of the van.
- Mercedes-Benz Prestige: Owning a Mercedes-Benz vehicle comes with the assurance of a prestigious brand known for luxury and quality. This can be particularly appealing for businesses that want to project a professional image.
Overall, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 12 Passenger Van RWD with the 3.0L V6 BlueTEC Turbo Diesel engine combines power, efficiency, and comfort in a durable and versatile package, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of uses.
