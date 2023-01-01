$21,996+ tax & licensing
$21,996
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI 3 Door
Cooper * HEAD UP DISPLAY ** HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS *
Location
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
21,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9815653
- Stock #: VW1667A
- VIN: WMWXP5C54G2D14814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 21,996 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
