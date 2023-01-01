Menu
2016 MINI 3 Door

21,996 KM

Details Features

$21,996

+ tax & licensing
$21,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2016 MINI 3 Door

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper * HEAD UP DISPLAY ** HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS *

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper * HEAD UP DISPLAY ** HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$21,996

+ taxes & licensing

21,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815653
  • Stock #: VW1667A
  • VIN: WMWXP5C54G2D14814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

