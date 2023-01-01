Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

93,000 KM

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

AWD 4dr SE

AWD 4dr SE

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166670
  • Stock #: 7191
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV7GW537191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187-fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

