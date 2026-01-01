Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

119,016 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

Watch This Vehicle
13980612

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 13980612
  2. 13980612
  3. 13980612
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
119,016KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG4HR870264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T006243A
  • Mileage 119,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE/ No Accidents for sale in Vancouver, BC
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE/ No Accidents 135,817 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4DR 1.8 TSI AUTO HIGHLINE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4DR 1.8 TSI AUTO HIGHLINE 135,471 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Auto for sale in Vancouver, BC
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Auto 36,371 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan