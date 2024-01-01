Menu
2017 Freightliner M2106

331,696 KM

$82,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Freightliner M2106

2017 Freightliner M2106

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

331,696KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3ALACWDT1HDHY8428

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 331,696 KM

The 2017 Freightliner M2 106 Conventional Cab with a 6.7L L6 Cummins Diesel engine and power lift gate, combined with a 26' box, offers several advantages:

  1. Reliability: Cummins diesel engines are known for their reliability and durability, making the M2 106 a dependable choice for long-haul or heavy-duty transportation needs.

  2. Power: The 6.7L Cummins engine provides ample power for hauling heavy loads, ensuring that the truck can handle various cargo requirements with ease.

  3. Fuel Efficiency: Despite its power, Cummins engines are designed to be fuel-efficient, helping to reduce operating costs over time.

  4. Comfort: Freightliner's M2 106 is often praised for its comfortable cabin design, providing a pleasant driving experience for long hours on the road.

  5. Maneuverability: Despite its size, the M2 106 offers good maneuverability, making it suitable for navigating through urban areas or tight spaces.

  6. Versatility: The 26' box provides ample cargo space, making it suitable for a wide range of hauling needs, from general freight to specialized cargo.

  7. Safety Features: Freightliner trucks comes equipped with advanced safety features, helping to keep drivers and cargo safe on the road.

  9. Resale Value: Freightliner trucks, especially those equipped with Cummins engines, tend to retain their value well over time, making them a good investment for businesses.

Overall, the 2017 Freightliner M2 106 Conventional Cab with a Cummins diesel engine and power lift gate is a reliable, powerful, and versatile truck suitable for a wide range of commercial hauling applications.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-XXXX

604-496-5123

$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2017 Freightliner M2106