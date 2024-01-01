$82,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Freightliner M2106
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$82,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 331,696 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Freightliner M2 106 Conventional Cab with a 6.7L L6 Cummins Diesel engine and power lift gate, combined with a 26' box, offers several advantages:
Reliability: Cummins diesel engines are known for their reliability and durability, making the M2 106 a dependable choice for long-haul or heavy-duty transportation needs.
Power: The 6.7L Cummins engine provides ample power for hauling heavy loads, ensuring that the truck can handle various cargo requirements with ease.
Fuel Efficiency: Despite its power, Cummins engines are designed to be fuel-efficient, helping to reduce operating costs over time.
Comfort: Freightliner's M2 106 is often praised for its comfortable cabin design, providing a pleasant driving experience for long hours on the road.
Maneuverability: Despite its size, the M2 106 offers good maneuverability, making it suitable for navigating through urban areas or tight spaces.
Versatility: The 26' box provides ample cargo space, making it suitable for a wide range of hauling needs, from general freight to specialized cargo.
Safety Features: Freightliner trucks comes equipped with advanced safety features, helping to keep drivers and cargo safe on the road.
-
Resale Value: Freightliner trucks, especially those equipped with Cummins engines, tend to retain their value well over time, making them a good investment for businesses.
Overall, the 2017 Freightliner M2 106 Conventional Cab with a Cummins diesel engine and power lift gate is a reliable, powerful, and versatile truck suitable for a wide range of commercial hauling applications.
