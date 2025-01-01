$17,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 FINANCING AVAILABLE
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,494KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GBXHN485188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,494 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2014 Honda Accord EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE 204,471 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 FINANCING AVAILABLE 131,494 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX FINANCING AVAILABLE 112,121 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class