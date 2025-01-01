$19,800+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV6HN756293
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2017 Nissan Frontier