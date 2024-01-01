Menu
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Shift gears into a world of innovation and power, where technology meets elegance in a symphony of speed and luxury..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Step into the future with the 2017 RAM 1500 SLT, a beacon of unbridled power wrapped in an elegant, white exterior..</span></strong> <br> This stunning pickup truck is more than just a vehicle; its a statement on wheels, ready to redefine your driving experience.. With 113043 km under its belt, this vehicle has been gently used, conveying a wisdom of the road that is unmatched.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Its not just about the journey but the stories that come with it..</span></strong> <br> The interior, a stylish grey, is a haven of comfort, designed to fit six people with ease.. Amidst the hustle of the outside world, find tranquillity within your RAM 1500. The Extended Model comes with a canopy, shielding your world from the elements, making every journey an adventure.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>The vehicle is equipped with a backup camera, ensuring that youre as safe reversing into your driveway as you are taking on the open road..</span></strong> <br> Not to mention, its powered by a 3.6L 6cyl engine, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, making every ride smooth and effortless.. From traction control to ABS brakes, from air conditioning to power windows, the RAM 1500 is a cocktail of features designed to provide an unmatched driving experience.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>With an array of safety features such as dual front impact airbags and electronic stability, this vehicle ensures peace of mind for you and your loved ones..</span></strong> <br> Now, lets talk about buying this beauty at Langley Chrysler.. Buying a car is an experience, and we ensure its one youll love.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Were not just selling you a car; were offering you a lifestyle upgrade, a ticket to a world where power meets luxury..</span></strong> <br> And remember, the RAM 1500 isnt just a car that loves the road; its a car that loves car-parks too.. Its always the first one to find a spot.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>So, dont just love your car, love buying it! Embrace the unique blend of power, elegance, and innovation that the 2017 RAM 1500 SLT offers..</span></strong> <br> Make it not just a part of your lifestyle, but a highlight.. Visit Langley Chrysler today and test drive your future.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>The 2017 RAM 1500 SLT is waiting for you, ready to shift gears into a world of innovation and power.</span></strong></p>Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2017 RAM 1500

113,043 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

SLT Canopy | Seats 6 | Backup Cam

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Canopy | Seats 6 | Backup Cam

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG2HS655826

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,043 KM

Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

2017 RAM 1500