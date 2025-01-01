Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2017 Subaru Forester

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12256882

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1741394078
  2. 1741394080
  3. 1741394082
  4. 1741394084
  5. 1741394087
  6. 1741394089
  7. 1741394091
  8. 1741394093
  9. 1741394095
  10. 1741394098
  11. 1741394100
  12. 1741394102
  13. 1741394104
  14. 1741394106
  15. 1741394108
  16. 1741394110
  17. 1741394112
  18. 1741394114
  19. 1741394116
  20. 1741394118
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJEUC5HH450099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD 1,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Impreza Touring 4-door CVT w/EyeSight for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Subaru Impreza Touring 4-door CVT w/EyeSight 37,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport 73,000 KM $24,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester