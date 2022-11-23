$18,850+ tax & licensing
$18,850
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
2017 Subaru Impreza
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9383344
- VIN: 4S3GTAA65H3733170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $495
highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
