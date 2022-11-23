2017 Subaru Impreza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,850 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9383344

9383344 VIN: 4S3GTAA65H3733170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

