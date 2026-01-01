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<p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2018 Dodge Challenger

56,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392

Watch This Vehicle
14499061

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,293KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZFJ7JH110535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T036927A
  • Mileage 56,293 KM

Vehicle Description

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

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778-726-XXXX

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778-726-0815

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Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2018 Dodge Challenger