$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2018 Subaru BRZ
2018 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8429682
- Stock #: 2708
- VIN: JF1ZCAC14J8602708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $395
highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9