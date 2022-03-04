Menu
2018 Subaru BRZ

25,000 KM

Details

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2018 Subaru BRZ

2018 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

2018 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8429682
  Stock #: 2708
  VIN: JF1ZCAC14J8602708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $395

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

