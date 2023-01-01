$27,800+ tax & licensing
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Pkg
Location
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9821674
- Stock #: 3534
- VIN: 4S4BSDTC7J3333534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9
EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES AND WHEELS WIIL COM WITH THE VEHICLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9