2018 Toyota RAV4

60,806 KM

Details Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,806KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9588265
  • Stock #: 24UTNA34664
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV3JW834664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA34664
  • Mileage 60,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

