Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota RAV4

231,365 KM

Details Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11207921
  2. 11207921
  3. 11207921
  4. 11207921
  5. 11207921
  6. 11207921
  7. 11207921
  8. 11207921
  9. 11207921
  10. 11207921
  11. 11207921
  12. 11207921
  13. 11207921
  14. 11207921
  15. 11207921
  16. 11207921
  17. 11207921
  18. 11207921
  19. 11207921
  20. 11207921
  21. 11207921
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
231,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV5EW080543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,365 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2013 Victory Cross Country for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Victory Cross Country 0 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 1,258 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda TRX 520 FM for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Honda TRX 520 FM 2,300 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota RAV4