Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! New Front Brakes! Tonneau Cover! The 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 TRD Sport Upgrade boasts a blend of rugged capability and modern amenities. Its 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers robust performance both on and off the road, while the TRD Sport package enhances handling with sport-tuned suspension. Equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers smooth shifts and efficient power delivery. The upgraded interior features premium materials and advanced technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense P suite, offering pre-collision warning and lane departure alert. With its combination of performance, comfort, and safety, the Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade is a versatile choice for adventure-seekers. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Toyota Tacoma

139,062 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11157262
  2. 11157262
  3. 11157262
  4. 11157262
  5. 11157262
  6. 11157262
  7. 11157262
  8. 11157262
  9. 11157262
  10. 11157262
  11. 11157262
  12. 11157262
  13. 11157262
  14. 11157262
  15. 11157262
  16. 11157262
  17. 11157262
  18. 11157262
  19. 11157262
  20. 11157262
  21. 11157262
  22. 11157262
  23. 11157262
  24. 11157262
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
139,062KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN2JX037606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! New Front Brakes! Tonneau Cover! The 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 TRD Sport Upgrade boasts a blend of rugged capability and modern amenities. Its 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers robust performance both on and off the road, while the TRD Sport package enhances handling with sport-tuned suspension. Equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers smooth shifts and efficient power delivery. The upgraded interior features premium materials and advanced technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense P suite, offering pre-collision warning and lane departure alert. With its combination of performance, comfort, and safety, the Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade is a versatile choice for adventure-seekers. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport 6sp for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport 6sp 3,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Reg Cab 5.7 for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Reg Cab 5.7 321,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Camry SE 26,841 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma