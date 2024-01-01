$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Met
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Front Brakes! Tonneau Cover! The 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 TRD Sport Upgrade boasts a blend of rugged capability and modern amenities. Its 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers robust performance both on and off the road, while the TRD Sport package enhances handling with sport-tuned suspension. Equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers smooth shifts and efficient power delivery. The upgraded interior features premium materials and advanced technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense P suite, offering pre-collision warning and lane departure alert. With its combination of performance, comfort, and safety, the Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade is a versatile choice for adventure-seekers. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
