2019 Chevrolet Colorado

59,000 KM

Details

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3"

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3"

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Sale

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787654
  • Stock #: 7872
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN3K1247872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

