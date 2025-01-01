$19,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 GMC Canyon
2WD Ext Cab 128.3"
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTH5BEA7K1192046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Email Highway Auto Sales
