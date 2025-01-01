Menu
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

2019 GMC Canyon

78,000 KM

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon

2WD Ext Cab 128.3"

12708948

2019 GMC Canyon

2WD Ext Cab 128.3"

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTH5BEA7K1192046

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 

DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 

HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Driver Seat

Bluetooth Connection

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

