$19,749+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$19,749
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDAB9KT733745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31670A
- Mileage 71,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email White Rock Dodge
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White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$19,749
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Jeep Compass