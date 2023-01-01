Menu
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

2019 Subaru Outback

65,000 KM

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSFNC9K3279616

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9616
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Subaru Outback