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Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2019 Volvo XC60

33,126 KM

Details Description

$34,603

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Momentum

Watch This Vehicle
14187527

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Momentum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

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Contact Seller

$34,603

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,126KM
VIN YV4A22RK0K1209263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

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604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
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$34,603

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Volvo XC60