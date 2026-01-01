$34,603+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD Momentum
2019 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD Momentum
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$34,603
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,126KM
VIN YV4A22RK0K1209263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
$34,603
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-588-6088
2019 Volvo XC60