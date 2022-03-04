Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8595410
  • Stock #: 6578
  • VIN: 1GCHTBEA6L1196578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $395

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2020 Chevrolet Color...
 48,000 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 76,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat
 96,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory