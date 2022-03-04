$27,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
Location
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8595410
- Stock #: 6578
- VIN: 1GCHTBEA6L1196578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $395
highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection
