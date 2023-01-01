Menu
2020 Ford F-150

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

74,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9457306
  • Stock #: 6061
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E43LFB56061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $495

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

