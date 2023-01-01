Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

  1. 1678322783
  2. 1678322785
  3. 1678322787
  4. 1678322789
  5. 1678322790
  6. 1678322792
  7. 1678322794
  8. 1678322796
  9. 1678322798
  10. 1678322800
  11. 1678322802
  12. 1678322803
  13. 1678322805
  14. 1678322807
  15. 1678322809
  16. 1678322810
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9692170
  • Stock #: 2832
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EB9LKF22832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 93,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 79,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 29,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory