Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX
Location
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9692170
- Stock #: 2832
- VIN: 1FTEX1EB9LKF22832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
