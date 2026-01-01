$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Freightliner Day Cab
2020 Freightliner Day Cab
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
600,694KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Day Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 600,694 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 FREIGHTLINER DAY CAB T12664ST
600,694 KM
SPECS:
DD13 | 435 HP
DT 12 | AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
12,000 LB FRONT AXLE
40,000 LB REAR AXLE
178" WHEELBASE
3.08 RATIO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
2023 Manac Heated Dry Van 53' FT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Freightliner CASCADIA 624,840 KM SOLD
2023 Volvo VNL64T 760 599,976 KM SOLD
Email Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
604-239-GILL(4455)
2020 Freightliner Day Cab