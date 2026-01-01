Menu
<p><strong>2020 FREIGHTLINER DAY CAB T12664ST</strong></p><p><strong>600,694 KM</strong></p><p><strong>SPECS:</strong></p><p><strong>DD13 | 435 HP</strong></p><p><strong>DT 12 | AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></p><p><strong>12,000 LB FRONT AXLE</strong></p><p><strong>40,000 LB REAR AXLE</strong></p><p><strong>178 WHEELBASE </strong></p><p><strong>3.08 RATIO</strong></p>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Day Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 600,694 KM

Vehicle Description

