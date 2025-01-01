Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2020 GMC Canyon

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128" SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12129261

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128" SLE

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1737850035
  2. 1737850038
  3. 1737850041
  4. 1737850042
  5. 1737850044
  6. 1737850046
  7. 1737850048
  8. 1737850050
  9. 1737850052
  10. 1737850054
  11. 1737850056
  12. 1737850058
  13. 1737850060
  14. 1737850061
  15. 1737850063
  16. 1737850065
  17. 1737850067
  18. 1737850069
  19. 1737850071
  20. 1737850072
  21. 1737850074
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN6L1105272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2020 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128" SLE 44,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited CVT 42,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71 63,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Canyon