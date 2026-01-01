$28,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 GMC Canyon
4WD SLT
2020 GMC Canyon
4WD SLT
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP6DE15L1194013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Call Dealer
604-727-XXXX(click to show)
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2020 GMC Canyon