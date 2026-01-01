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<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE <br>DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 <br>HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9</p>

2020 GMC Canyon

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14228195

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP6DE15L1194013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

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604-727-XXXX

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604-727-9298

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$28,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2020 GMC Canyon