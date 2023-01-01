Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

  1. 1680300587
  2. 1680300590
  3. 1680300593
  4. 1680300595
  5. 1680300597
  6. 1680300599
  7. 1680300602
  8. 1680300604
  9. 1680300606
  10. 1680300608
  11. 1680300611
  12. 1680300613
  13. 1680300615
  14. 1680300617
  15. 1680300619
  16. 1680300621
  17. 1680300623
  18. 1680300625
  19. 1680300627
  20. 1680300630
  21. 1680300632
  22. 1680300634
  23. 1680300636
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787663
  • Stock #: 9519
  • VIN: 3MZBPBDMXLM129519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 47,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 59,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai SL
 33,000 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory