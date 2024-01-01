Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Embark on a Journey Towards an Exceptional Driving Experience with this Meticulously Crafted 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i Dive into the epitome of luxury and performance with this pristine, gently used 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Offered in a dazzling white exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior, this SUV doesnt just drive - it glides, thanks to its powerful 2.0L 4cyl engine and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission..</span></strong> <br> Available at Langley Chrysler, this vehicle is a masterpiece of engineering and design, ready to elevate your driving to levels you never thought possible.. Why Settle for Ordinary When You Can Drive the Extraordinary? This BMW X1 isnt just any SUV; its a beacon of innovation and luxury.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>With a mere whisper of miles under its belt, this vehicle is primed and ready to offer its next owner the ultimate driving experience..</span></strong> <br> The exterior boasts a sleek spoiler and high-beam headlights that cut through darkness like a knife through butter, ensuring youre both seen and safe.. The interior is nothing short of a command center, featuring a state-of-the-art navigation system and a plethora of options designed to cater to your every need - from the automatic temperature control for those chilly mornings to the rain-sensing wipers that adjust to the downpour so you dont have to.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Safety and Comfort: A Match Made in Heaven Safety isnt just a feature; its a cornerstone of the BMW X1 xDrive28i..</span></strong> <br> Equipped with ABS brakes, an extensive airbag system, and an electronic stability program, this SUV doesnt just aim to protect you in case of an accident - it works tirelessly to prevent one from happening in the first place.. Comfort is equally paramount, with features like memory seats that remember your perfect driving position, power windows and steering for effortless control, and a leather shift knob that feels like luxury at your fingertips.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Tech-Savvy and Ready for Adventure The BMW X1 is a tech enthusiasts dream..</span></strong> <br> With an exterior parking camera, tracker system, and traffic sign information, its like having a co-pilot with you at all times.. The diversity antenna ensures your favorite tunes are always crisp and clear, while the steering wheel mounted audio controls mean your hands never have to leave the wheel.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>And with the split-folding rear seat, this SUV is as versatile as it is luxurious, ready for any adventure you can imagine..</span></strong> <br> Dont Just Love Your Car, Love Buying It At Langley Chrysler, we believe that the experience of buying your dream car should be as enjoyable as driving it.. Thats why we offer this exceptional 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i, a vehicle that not only stands out from the competition but also makes you feel like part of an exclusive club from the moment you take the wheel.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>In Conclusion: A Witty Saying to Seal the Deal Lifes too short for boring drives..</span></strong> <br> Elevate your journey with the BMW X1 xDrive28i where every drive is a masterpiece.. Dont miss the opportunity to own this unparalleled combination of style, safety, and sophistication.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Visit Langley Chrysler today and take the first step towards an exceptional driving experience.</span></strong></p>Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2021 BMW X1

40,559 KM

Details Description Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i Sunroof | Leather | Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i Sunroof | Leather | Navi

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

  1. 11151004
  2. 11151004
  3. 11151004
  4. 11151004
  5. 11151004
  6. 11151004
  7. 11151004
  8. 11151004
  9. 11151004
  10. 11151004
  11. 11151004
  12. 11151004
  13. 11151004
  14. 11151004
  15. 11151004
  16. 11151004
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXJG9C06M5S60026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LC2050
  • Mileage 40,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on a Journey Towards an Exceptional Driving Experience with this Meticulously Crafted 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i

Dive into the epitome of luxury and performance with this pristine, gently used 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i..

Offered in a dazzling white exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior, this SUV doesnt just drive - it glides, thanks to its powerful 2.0L 4cyl engine and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission..
Available at Langley Chrysler, this vehicle is a masterpiece of engineering and design, ready to elevate your driving to levels you never thought possible.. Why Settle for Ordinary When You Can Drive the Extraordinary?

This BMW X1 isnt just any SUV; its a beacon of innovation and luxury.

With a mere whisper of miles under its belt, this vehicle is primed and ready to offer its next owner the ultimate driving experience..
The exterior boasts a sleek spoiler and high-beam headlights that cut through darkness like a knife through butter, ensuring youre both seen and safe.. The interior is nothing short of a command center, featuring a state-of-the-art navigation system and a plethora of options designed to cater to your every need - from the automatic temperature control for those chilly mornings to the rain-sensing wipers that adjust to the downpour so you dont have to.

Safety and Comfort: A Match Made in Heaven

Safety isnt just a feature; its a cornerstone of the BMW X1 xDrive28i..
Equipped with ABS brakes, an extensive airbag system, and an electronic stability program, this SUV doesnt just aim to protect you in case of an accident - it works tirelessly to prevent one from happening in the first place.. Comfort is equally paramount, with features like memory seats that remember your perfect driving position, power windows and steering for effortless control, and a leather shift knob that feels like luxury at your fingertips.

Tech-Savvy and Ready for Adventure

The BMW X1 is a tech enthusiasts dream..
With an exterior parking camera, tracker system, and traffic sign information, its like having a co-pilot with you at all times.. The diversity antenna ensures your favorite tunes are always crisp and clear, while the steering wheel mounted audio controls mean your hands never have to leave the wheel.

And with the split-folding rear seat, this SUV is as versatile as it is luxurious, ready for any adventure you can imagine..
Dont Just Love Your Car, Love Buying It

At Langley Chrysler, we believe that the experience of buying your dream car should be as enjoyable as driving it.. Thats why we offer this exceptional 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i, a vehicle that not only stands out from the competition but also makes you feel like part of an exclusive club from the moment you take the wheel.

In Conclusion: A Witty Saying to Seal the Deal

Lifes too short for boring drives..
Elevate your journey with the BMW X1 xDrive28i where every drive is a masterpiece.. Dont miss the opportunity to own this unparalleled combination of style, safety, and sophistication.

Visit Langley Chrysler today and take the first step towards an exceptional driving experience.

Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Heads Up Display | Low KM | Accident Free for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Heads Up Display | Low KM | Accident Free 38,882 KM $38,885 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-450 Lariat Pano-Sunroof | Navi | Leather for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford F-450 Lariat Pano-Sunroof | Navi | Leather 5,125 KM $106,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 164,291 KM $20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X1