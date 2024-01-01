$34,980+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X1
xDrive28i Sunroof | Leather | Navi
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LC2050
- Mileage 40,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on a Journey Towards an Exceptional Driving Experience with this Meticulously Crafted 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i
Dive into the epitome of luxury and performance with this pristine, gently used 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i..
Offered in a dazzling white exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior, this SUV doesnt just drive - it glides, thanks to its powerful 2.0L 4cyl engine and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission..
Available at Langley Chrysler, this vehicle is a masterpiece of engineering and design, ready to elevate your driving to levels you never thought possible.. Why Settle for Ordinary When You Can Drive the Extraordinary?
This BMW X1 isnt just any SUV; its a beacon of innovation and luxury.
With a mere whisper of miles under its belt, this vehicle is primed and ready to offer its next owner the ultimate driving experience..
The exterior boasts a sleek spoiler and high-beam headlights that cut through darkness like a knife through butter, ensuring youre both seen and safe.. The interior is nothing short of a command center, featuring a state-of-the-art navigation system and a plethora of options designed to cater to your every need - from the automatic temperature control for those chilly mornings to the rain-sensing wipers that adjust to the downpour so you dont have to.
Safety and Comfort: A Match Made in Heaven
Safety isnt just a feature; its a cornerstone of the BMW X1 xDrive28i..
Equipped with ABS brakes, an extensive airbag system, and an electronic stability program, this SUV doesnt just aim to protect you in case of an accident - it works tirelessly to prevent one from happening in the first place.. Comfort is equally paramount, with features like memory seats that remember your perfect driving position, power windows and steering for effortless control, and a leather shift knob that feels like luxury at your fingertips.
Tech-Savvy and Ready for Adventure
The BMW X1 is a tech enthusiasts dream..
With an exterior parking camera, tracker system, and traffic sign information, its like having a co-pilot with you at all times.. The diversity antenna ensures your favorite tunes are always crisp and clear, while the steering wheel mounted audio controls mean your hands never have to leave the wheel.
And with the split-folding rear seat, this SUV is as versatile as it is luxurious, ready for any adventure you can imagine..
Dont Just Love Your Car, Love Buying It
At Langley Chrysler, we believe that the experience of buying your dream car should be as enjoyable as driving it.. Thats why we offer this exceptional 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i, a vehicle that not only stands out from the competition but also makes you feel like part of an exclusive club from the moment you take the wheel.
In Conclusion: A Witty Saying to Seal the Deal
Lifes too short for boring drives..
Elevate your journey with the BMW X1 xDrive28i where every drive is a masterpiece.. Dont miss the opportunity to own this unparalleled combination of style, safety, and sophistication.
Visit Langley Chrysler today and take the first step towards an exceptional driving experience.Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
