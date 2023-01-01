Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

14,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

2021 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10242045
  Stock #: 21000
  VIN: 2C3CDXL95MH565404

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour PITCH BLACK CLEAR COAT
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2021 Dodge Charger is for sale today.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 14,000 kms. It's pitch black clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 797HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Charger's trim level is SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. The SRT Hellcat Redeye is a real legend in the making. Stepping into this incredible car gets you the iconic 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Hellcat engine, a competition suspension with adaptive damping, a performance hood with heat extractors, extreme cooling with an oil cooler, line lock and knock back mitigation, performance front grille with dual air inlets, and even performance steering. On the exterior is LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips and a lot of special badging and styling sure to draw some good attention with its sleek widebody. On the inside to stay comfy you get dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, leather seats with the Hellcat logo, heated and ventilated front seats, power driver seat, heated SRT leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. For connectivity this Charger also has a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G wifi, SiriusXM, 2 USB ports and an AUX jack, Bluetooth, and a 6-speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.2l Srt Hemi V8 Supercharged Hellcat Engine, Active Damping, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g Hotspot, Performance Hood, Hellcat Badging.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Performance hood
6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Hellcat Engine
Active Damping
Wifi 4G Hotspot
Hellcat Badging

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

