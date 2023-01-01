$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Dodge Charger
2021 Dodge Charger
SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10242045
- Stock #: 21000
- VIN: 2C3CDXL95MH565404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PITCH BLACK CLEAR COAT
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 14,000 kms. It's pitch black clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 797HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Charger's trim level is SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. The SRT Hellcat Redeye is a real legend in the making. Stepping into this incredible car gets you the iconic 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Hellcat engine, a competition suspension with adaptive damping, a performance hood with heat extractors, extreme cooling with an oil cooler, line lock and knock back mitigation, performance front grille with dual air inlets, and even performance steering. On the exterior is LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips and a lot of special badging and styling sure to draw some good attention with its sleek widebody. On the inside to stay comfy you get dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, leather seats with the Hellcat logo, heated and ventilated front seats, power driver seat, heated SRT leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. For connectivity this Charger also has a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G wifi, SiriusXM, 2 USB ports and an AUX jack, Bluetooth, and a 6-speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.2l Srt Hemi V8 Supercharged Hellcat Engine, Active Damping, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g Hotspot, Performance Hood, Hellcat Badging.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Performance hood
6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Hellcat Engine
Active Damping
Wifi 4G Hotspot
Hellcat Badging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2