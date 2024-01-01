Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Embark on an Adventure with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Breathe in the thrill of the open road as you embark on a sensory journey like no other with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, now available at Langley Chrysler..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>This isnt just any SUV; its a testament to freedom and adventure, wrapped in a package of sophistication and rugged charm..</span></strong> <br> Why Settle for Ordinary When You Can Drive the Extraordinary? With a mere whisper of kilometers on the clock, this gently used Grand Cherokee is practically paving its way into the realm of new adventures.. Equipped with a robust 3.6L 6cyl engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, it promises smooth sailing on highways and byways alike.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Luxury Meets Utility Step inside and be greeted by a symphony of features designed to enhance every journey..</span></strong> <br> From heated front seats that cradle you in comfort, no matter the weather, to the power liftgate that makes loading and unloading a breeze.. Alloy wheels, a spoiler, and a sleek power door mirror not only add to its aesthetic appeal but also whisper hints of the adventures that lie ahead.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Safety and Entertainment at Your Fingertips Safety isnt just an option; its a priority..</span></strong> <br> With advanced features like trailer sway control and an array of airbags, peace of mind comes standard.. And lets not forget the entertainment the radio data system and steering wheel-mounted audio controls ensure your favorite tunes are always part of the ride.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Drive with Confidence Every turn is a statement of power and precision, thanks to the anti-whiplash front head restraints and four-wheel disc brakes..</span></strong> <br> Traction control and ABS brakes work in harmony to keep you grounded, while the automatic temperature control ensures a pleasant atmosphere inside, no matter the conditions outside.. A Deal Youll Want to Brake For At Langley Chrysler, we believe you shouldnt just love your car you should love buying it.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Thats why were offering this gem of the road with all its glory..</span></strong> <br> The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo isnt just a vehicle; its a companion for the bold, the adventurous, and the discerning.. Dont let this opportunity sway like the trailer control it masters.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Swing by Langley Chrysler and see why this Jeep Grand Cherokee isnt just another SUV on the road; its a pivotal turn towards your next great adventure..</span></strong> <br> Remember, adventures are best served on four wheels especially when theyre as grand as this Cherokee</p>Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

70,153 KM

Details Description Features

$40,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Tow Pkg | Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Tow Pkg | Accident Free

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG0MC860164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on an Adventure with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

Breathe in the thrill of the open road as you embark on a sensory journey like no other with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, now available at Langley Chrysler..

This isnt just any SUV; its a testament to freedom and adventure, wrapped in a package of sophistication and rugged charm..
Why Settle for Ordinary When You Can Drive the Extraordinary?

With a mere whisper of kilometers on the clock, this gently used Grand Cherokee is practically paving its way into the realm of new adventures.. Equipped with a robust 3.6L 6cyl engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, it promises smooth sailing on highways and byways alike.

Luxury Meets Utility

Step inside and be greeted by a symphony of features designed to enhance every journey..
From heated front seats that cradle you in comfort, no matter the weather, to the power liftgate that makes loading and unloading a breeze.. Alloy wheels, a spoiler, and a sleek power door mirror not only add to its aesthetic appeal but also whisper hints of the adventures that lie ahead.

Safety and Entertainment at Your Fingertips

Safety isnt just an option; its a priority..
With advanced features like trailer sway control and an array of airbags, peace of mind comes standard.. And lets not forget the entertainment the radio data system and steering wheel-mounted audio controls ensure your favorite tunes are always part of the ride.

Drive with Confidence

Every turn is a statement of power and precision, thanks to the anti-whiplash front head restraints and four-wheel disc brakes..
Traction control and ABS brakes work in harmony to keep you grounded, while the automatic temperature control ensures a pleasant atmosphere inside, no matter the conditions outside.. A Deal Youll Want to Brake For

At Langley Chrysler, we believe you shouldnt just love your car you should love buying it.

Thats why were offering this gem of the road with all its glory..
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo isnt just a vehicle; its a companion for the bold, the adventurous, and the discerning.. Dont let this opportunity sway like the trailer control it masters.

Swing by Langley Chrysler and see why this Jeep Grand Cherokee isnt just another SUV on the road; its a pivotal turn towards your next great adventure..
Remember, adventures are best served on four wheels especially when theyre as grand as this Cherokee

Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Heads Up Display | Low KM | Accident Free for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Heads Up Display | Low KM | Accident Free 38,882 KM $38,885 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-450 Lariat Pano-Sunroof | Navi | Leather for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford F-450 Lariat Pano-Sunroof | Navi | Leather 5,125 KM $106,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 164,291 KM $20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee