$40,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo Tow Pkg | Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on an Adventure with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
Breathe in the thrill of the open road as you embark on a sensory journey like no other with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, now available at Langley Chrysler..
This isnt just any SUV; its a testament to freedom and adventure, wrapped in a package of sophistication and rugged charm..
Why Settle for Ordinary When You Can Drive the Extraordinary?
With a mere whisper of kilometers on the clock, this gently used Grand Cherokee is practically paving its way into the realm of new adventures.. Equipped with a robust 3.6L 6cyl engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, it promises smooth sailing on highways and byways alike.
Luxury Meets Utility
Step inside and be greeted by a symphony of features designed to enhance every journey..
From heated front seats that cradle you in comfort, no matter the weather, to the power liftgate that makes loading and unloading a breeze.. Alloy wheels, a spoiler, and a sleek power door mirror not only add to its aesthetic appeal but also whisper hints of the adventures that lie ahead.
Safety and Entertainment at Your Fingertips
Safety isnt just an option; its a priority..
With advanced features like trailer sway control and an array of airbags, peace of mind comes standard.. And lets not forget the entertainment the radio data system and steering wheel-mounted audio controls ensure your favorite tunes are always part of the ride.
Drive with Confidence
Every turn is a statement of power and precision, thanks to the anti-whiplash front head restraints and four-wheel disc brakes..
Traction control and ABS brakes work in harmony to keep you grounded, while the automatic temperature control ensures a pleasant atmosphere inside, no matter the conditions outside.. A Deal Youll Want to Brake For
At Langley Chrysler, we believe you shouldnt just love your car you should love buying it.
Thats why were offering this gem of the road with all its glory..
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo isnt just a vehicle; its a companion for the bold, the adventurous, and the discerning.. Dont let this opportunity sway like the trailer control it masters.
Swing by Langley Chrysler and see why this Jeep Grand Cherokee isnt just another SUV on the road; its a pivotal turn towards your next great adventure..
Remember, adventures are best served on four wheels especially when theyre as grand as this Cherokee
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
