$52,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport Tire & Wheel Pkg | LED Lights | Low KM
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Outclass the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary in your journey on the road with our latest automotive marvel..
Presenting the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, a testament to rugged elegance and enduring performance..
Available now at Langley Chrysler, this pre-loved gem is ready to redefine your driving experience.. With a mere whisper of miles under its belt, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited doesnt just promise adventure; its a veteran of many, yet it stands ready for countless more.
Its sleek grey exterior is a canvas for your expression, while the black interior exudes a sophisticated allure, ensuring every journey is as stylish as it is comfortable..
Powered by a robust 2.0L 4cyl engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this SUV is not just about looks its a powerhouse designed for those who dare to lead, not follow.. The Tire & Wheel Package, coupled with LED Lights, accentuates its bold stance, making it unmistakable on any terrain.
Safety and convenience are paramount in this Wrangler Unlimited Sport..
Equipped with traction control, ABS brakes, air conditioning, and dual front airbags, peace of mind is a standard feature.. Advanced options like electronic stability control and integrated roll-over protection blend seamlessly with creature comforts such as front dual zone A/C and fully automatic headlights, ensuring your focus remains on the joy of the drive.
Entertainment and connectivity are at your fingertips, thanks to AM/FM radio and wireless phone connectivity, allowing you to set the soundtrack to your adventures..
The vehicles detailed attention to convenience is evident in features like steering wheel mounted audio controls and split folding rear seat, enhancing every aspect of your journey.. At Langley Chrysler, we believe you shouldnt just love your car you should love buying it.
Thats why were committed to offering a buying experience thats as exceptional as the vehicles we sell..
Discover the unique blend of capability, comfort, and style that sets the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport apart from the competition.. Thought of the day: In a world where you can be anything, be extraordinary.
Let this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited be the vehicle that takes you there..
Dont wait to make the extraordinary your new ordinary.. Visit us at Langley Chrysler and find out how the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport can elevate your driving experience today.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
