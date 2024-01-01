Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Outclass the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary in your journey on the road with our latest automotive marvel..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Presenting the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, a testament to rugged elegance and enduring performance..</span></strong> <br> Available now at Langley Chrysler, this pre-loved gem is ready to redefine your driving experience.. With a mere whisper of miles under its belt, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited doesnt just promise adventure; its a veteran of many, yet it stands ready for countless more.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Its sleek grey exterior is a canvas for your expression, while the black interior exudes a sophisticated allure, ensuring every journey is as stylish as it is comfortable..</span></strong> <br> Powered by a robust 2.0L 4cyl engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this SUV is not just about looks its a powerhouse designed for those who dare to lead, not follow.. The Tire & Wheel Package, coupled with LED Lights, accentuates its bold stance, making it unmistakable on any terrain.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Safety and convenience are paramount in this Wrangler Unlimited Sport..</span></strong> <br> Equipped with traction control, ABS brakes, air conditioning, and dual front airbags, peace of mind is a standard feature.. Advanced options like electronic stability control and integrated roll-over protection blend seamlessly with creature comforts such as front dual zone A/C and fully automatic headlights, ensuring your focus remains on the joy of the drive.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Entertainment and connectivity are at your fingertips, thanks to AM/FM radio and wireless phone connectivity, allowing you to set the soundtrack to your adventures..</span></strong> <br> The vehicles detailed attention to convenience is evident in features like steering wheel mounted audio controls and split folding rear seat, enhancing every aspect of your journey.. At Langley Chrysler, we believe you shouldnt just love your car you should love buying it.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Thats why were committed to offering a buying experience thats as exceptional as the vehicles we sell..</span></strong> <br> Discover the unique blend of capability, comfort, and style that sets the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport apart from the competition.. Thought of the day: In a world where you can be anything, be extraordinary.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Let this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited be the vehicle that takes you there..</span></strong> <br> Dont wait to make the extraordinary your new ordinary.. Visit us at Langley Chrysler and find out how the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport can elevate your driving experience today.</p>Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2021 Jeep Wrangler

59,562 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Tire & Wheel Pkg | LED Lights | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Tire & Wheel Pkg | LED Lights | Low KM

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN6MW609577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Outclass the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary in your journey on the road with our latest automotive marvel..

Presenting the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, a testament to rugged elegance and enduring performance..
Available now at Langley Chrysler, this pre-loved gem is ready to redefine your driving experience.. With a mere whisper of miles under its belt, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited doesnt just promise adventure; its a veteran of many, yet it stands ready for countless more.

Its sleek grey exterior is a canvas for your expression, while the black interior exudes a sophisticated allure, ensuring every journey is as stylish as it is comfortable..
Powered by a robust 2.0L 4cyl engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this SUV is not just about looks its a powerhouse designed for those who dare to lead, not follow.. The Tire & Wheel Package, coupled with LED Lights, accentuates its bold stance, making it unmistakable on any terrain.

Safety and convenience are paramount in this Wrangler Unlimited Sport..
Equipped with traction control, ABS brakes, air conditioning, and dual front airbags, peace of mind is a standard feature.. Advanced options like electronic stability control and integrated roll-over protection blend seamlessly with creature comforts such as front dual zone A/C and fully automatic headlights, ensuring your focus remains on the joy of the drive.

Entertainment and connectivity are at your fingertips, thanks to AM/FM radio and wireless phone connectivity, allowing you to set the soundtrack to your adventures..
The vehicles detailed attention to convenience is evident in features like steering wheel mounted audio controls and split folding rear seat, enhancing every aspect of your journey.. At Langley Chrysler, we believe you shouldnt just love your car you should love buying it.

Thats why were committed to offering a buying experience thats as exceptional as the vehicles we sell..
Discover the unique blend of capability, comfort, and style that sets the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport apart from the competition.. Thought of the day: In a world where you can be anything, be extraordinary.

Let this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited be the vehicle that takes you there..
Dont wait to make the extraordinary your new ordinary.. Visit us at Langley Chrysler and find out how the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport can elevate your driving experience today.

Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Heads Up Display | Low KM | Accident Free for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Heads Up Display | Low KM | Accident Free 38,882 KM $38,885 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-450 Lariat Pano-Sunroof | Navi | Leather for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford F-450 Lariat Pano-Sunroof | Navi | Leather 5,125 KM $106,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 164,291 KM $20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler