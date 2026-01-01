$33,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,625KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN4MW609576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31430
- Mileage 103,625 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Wrangler