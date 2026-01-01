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2021 Jeep Wrangler

103,625 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14227994

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

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Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
103,625KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN4MW609576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31430
  • Mileage 103,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-9156

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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 Jeep Wrangler