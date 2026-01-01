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<p>For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!</p><p>For your safety, we work by appointment only! </p><p>Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2021 Subaru Outback

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru Outback

Touring W/Eyesight pkg AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14444488

2021 Subaru Outback

Touring W/Eyesight pkg AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

1-778-385-0572

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BTDEC0M3158395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!

For your safety, we work by appointment only! 

Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

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1-778-385-XXXX

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1-778-385-0572

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$23,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2021 Subaru Outback